Lotto (LOTTO) One Day Volume Hits $1,361.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 36.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $1,361.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lotto has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

