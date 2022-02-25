Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lessened by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $213.38. The company had a trading volume of 112,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,038. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

