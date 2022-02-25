Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average is $227.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

