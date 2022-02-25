LPL Financial LLC Acquires 22,574 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

