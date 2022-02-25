LPL Financial LLC Acquires 25,079 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,044 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.