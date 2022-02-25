LPL Financial LLC Has $13.91 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

NYSE TRV opened at $166.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

