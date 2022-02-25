LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 114,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $890,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,917.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59.

