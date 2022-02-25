LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 155,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

