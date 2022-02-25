LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 155,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
