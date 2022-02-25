LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,391 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $23.16 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

