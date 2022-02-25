Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) vs. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Financial Analysis

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lumen Technologies and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $19.69 billion 0.51 $2.03 billion $1.91 5.09 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.57 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Lumen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies 10.33% 17.72% 3.48% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

