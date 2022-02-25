Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) PT Lowered to €300.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €306.00 ($347.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

LNEGY stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

