Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.