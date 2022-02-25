Lynn C. Martin Sells 5,471 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,076,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,817,000 after purchasing an additional 306,728 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

