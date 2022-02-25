LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

