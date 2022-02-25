M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,825 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.