Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

M opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

