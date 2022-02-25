Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS opened at $173.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.59.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

