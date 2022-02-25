Man Group plc Grows Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $3,091,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

