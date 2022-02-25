Man Group plc Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

