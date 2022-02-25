Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,080 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

