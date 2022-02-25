Man Group plc Sells 2,478 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $17,470,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,827.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 692,847 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $22.45 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

