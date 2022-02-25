Man Group plc Sells 28,612 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,612 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMS. Natixis bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Scientific Games by 448.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Scientific Games by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after buying an additional 535,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

SGMS stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.