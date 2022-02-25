Man Group plc Trims Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

