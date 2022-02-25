ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42 to $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.ManTech International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.420-$3.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. 6,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,883. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.