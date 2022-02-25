Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

