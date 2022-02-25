Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 384.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marriott International by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

