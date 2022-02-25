Marshall Wace LLP Buys 356,831 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 1,179.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $482.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.71. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.