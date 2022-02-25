Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 1,161.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Spok were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Spok stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is -18.31%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

