Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $325,005.44 and approximately $33,774.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.79 or 0.06988084 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00071235 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

