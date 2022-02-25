MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $515.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

