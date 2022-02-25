Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. 2,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,269. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Materion by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.