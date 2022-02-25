Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells $1,326,015.57 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 597,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,288. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Matson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 253.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Matson by 40.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

