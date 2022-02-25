Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $541,050.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MATX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,288. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

