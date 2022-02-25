Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $238.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.44 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

