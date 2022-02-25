Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $192.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $223.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.