Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 45 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $392.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

