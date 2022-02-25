Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67.

