Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 544 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 170,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

WMT stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.