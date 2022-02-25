Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $250.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

