Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

