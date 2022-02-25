Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

