Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,262. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $209.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.