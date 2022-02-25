Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,262. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $209.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.