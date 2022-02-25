Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Medifast also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Medifast alerts:

NYSE MED traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $176.63. 2,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $166.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.