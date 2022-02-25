MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $62.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

