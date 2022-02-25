Medtronic plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

