MercadoLibre, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,033.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,433.15. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

