MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,433.15. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 139.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
