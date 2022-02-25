MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,033.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.