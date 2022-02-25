MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,033.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.15.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
