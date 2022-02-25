Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

MMSI opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

