Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski Sells 430 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.