Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski Sells 430 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $125.01.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
